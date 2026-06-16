Dr Lal PathLabs rises 6% in four sessions

Shares of Dr Lal PathLabs rose 2.86% to Rs 1,665, extending gains for the fourth consecutive trading session.

The stock has gained 6.01% over four sessions, 24.09% in the past three months and 10.24% so far in 2026.

Investor sentiment remained positive after the diagnostics company announced on 12 June that it had incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, DR LAL PATHLABS FZCO, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The new entity has been established in the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) and will focus on strategic investments in diagnostics and allied healthcare activities. The company said the subsidiary will explore potential acquisitions, partnerships and joint ventures in the sector.

Dr Lal PathLabs has subscribed to the entire share capital of the subsidiary amounting to AED 19.135 million, divided into 19,135 shares of AED 1,000 each, giving it 100% ownership.

The move marks the company's entry into the UAE through a dedicated investment vehicle and is expected to support its plans to expand its presence in international diagnostics markets.

Dr Lal PathLabs is a provider of diagnostic and related healthcare tests and services in India. As on 31 March 2026 the company has 312 clinical laboratories (including National Reference Lab at Delhi, Regional Reference Lab at Kolkata, Bangalore & Mumbai), 7,727 Patient Service Centers (PSCs) and 13,935 Pick-up Points (PUPs). Its customers include individual patients, hospitals and other healthcare providers and corporate customers.

On a consolidated basis, the company posted a net profit of Rs 132 crore in Q4 FY26, down 15.1% YoY. Revenue rose 16.6% YoY to Rs 703 crore in Q4 FY26.

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