Dr Reddys Lab launches novel molecule, Tegoprazan

Dr Reddys Lab launches novel molecule, Tegoprazan

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories has announced that it has launched the novel molecule Tegoprazan, for acid-related gastrointestinal diseases in India, under the name PCAB.

Tegoprazan is a next-generation potassium-competitive acid blocker. It is indicated for the treatment of acid peptic diseases (APD) such as erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), non-erosive gastroesophageal reflux disease (NERD) and gastric ulcer. Tegoprazan induces fast onset of action and can control gastric pH for a prolonged period, potentially offering significant clinical benefit in APD management.

Tegoprazan is already approved in 21 countries, including South Korea and China. It is currently under registration in several countries and has successfully completed Phase-III trial in the United States.

 

M.V. Ramana, chief executive officer, branded markets (India and emerging markets), Dr. Reddys, said: "We are happy to launch Tegoprazan (PCAB) in India, reinforcing our commitment to innovation in gastrointestinal diseases treatment a key focus area for us. Dr. Reddys has built a strong and trusted presence in the space, backed by a diverse portfolio of well-established brands such as Omez, Razo, and Vono. Our partnership with HK inno.N Corporation for Tegoprazan brings together complementary strengths to enhance patient access to an innovative molecule that addresses critical gaps in acid peptic disease management and improves outcomes."

Dal-Won Kwak, chief executive officer, HK inno.N Corporation, said: Through our partnership with Dr. Reddys, we are honoured to introduce Tegoprazan in the Indian market, recognized as one of the worlds most significant pharmaceutical markets. Just as the product launches under the brand name PCAB, we hope that Tegoprazan will establish itself as a leading innovative therapy within the potassiumcompetitive acid blockers class in India. We are confident that Tegoprazan will provide a valuable new treatment option for patients in India and contribute meaningfully to the improvement of gastrointestinal care.

Hyderabad-based Dr. Reddys Laboratories is a global pharmaceutical company engaged in active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), generics, branded generics, biosimilars and over-the-counter (OTC) products.

On the financial front, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.8% to Rs 1,418.10 crore on an 11.4% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 8,545.20 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.75% to end at Rs 1310.55 on the BSE.

Dev Information Technology revises Final Dividend

Jyothy Labs receives ratings action from CARE

TCS announces multi-year partnership with ARN Media, Australia

IXIGO partners with CRED

Procter & Gamble Health announces change in HR leadership

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:22 AM IST

