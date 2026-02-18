Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unicommerce jumps as Shipway partners with ElasticRun for faster deliveries

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

Unicommerce eSolutions rose 5.73% to Rs 125.40 after the company announced that its logistics platform, Shipway, has integrated with ElasticRun.

The partnership aims to enhance same-day and next-day delivery capabilities for e-commerce and D2C brands.

The integration combines Shipway's logistics technology with ElasticRun's hyperlocal delivery network, enabling faster last-mile deliveries across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata. Brands using Shipway will gain access to ElasticRun's network along with real-time tracking, issue management and performance analytics.

The rollout currently covers intra-city hyperlocal shipments. The companies plan to expand the partnership to support inter-city movements in subsequent phases.

Sandeep Deshmukh, co-founder & CEO, ElasticRun said, "At ElasticRun, we operate as a technology-first, speed-led fulfilment partner, using AI-driven intelligence to enable faster, more reliable same-day and next-day deliveries at scale. Our integrated platform leverages AI for smarter inventory placement, routing, and last-mile execution across the country. Partnering with Shipway allows us to extend these capabilities to more digital-first brands, helping them meet rising consumer expectations for speed without the complexity of building their own infrastructure."

 

Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, added, "As everyday-use categories such as FMCG, personal care, fashion, and essentials become a growing part of Indias retail and e- commerce market, consumer expectations around faster deliveries are increasing. With ElasticRuns hyperlocal network integrated with Shipway, brands are better placed to meet these needs."

Unicommerce eSolutions provides SaaS-based e-commerce enablement solutions, including inventory management, order processing, warehouse management and shipping automation, to brands and online sellers. It serves 7,500+ clients across India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, including brands such as FabIndia, Lenskart, Timex, TCNS, Mamaearth, Emami, Urban Company, Healthkart, boAt, TMRW, Mensa, and Landmark Group.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Unicommerce eSolutions rose 16.56% to Rs 7.39 crore while net sales rose 72.24% to Rs 56.39 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:20 PM IST

