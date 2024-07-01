EaseMyTrip.com inks MoU with UP tourism board to boost state's eco-tourism

Easy Trip Planners said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board (UPETDB) under the Government of Uttar Pradesh.

The Uttar Pradesh EcoTourism Development Board is in charge of executing promotional and tourism activities.

The objective of the MoU is to foster a strategic partnership aimed at elevating the promotion and development of tourism in Uttar Pradesh. This partnership will leverage EaseMyTrip's extensive reach and technological expertise to highlight Uttar Pradeshs rich eco-tourism offerings.

Under this collaboration, EaseMyTrip will actively promote all registered homestays in Uttar Pradesh on its online portal. The brand will also execute a dedicated promotional campaign to position homestays as a distinctive and preferred accommodation option for travellers visiting the state.

Additionally, EaseMyTrip will develop educational products related to bird sanctuaries, drawing insights from successful case studies such as Okhla Bird Sanctuary and Bharatpur Bird Sanctuary.

EaseMyTrip will also curate and market tourism packages showcasing Uttar Pradesh's unexplored destinations, cultural experiences, culinary delights, and traditional crafts.

The UPETDB will actively support the promotion of microsites developed by EaseMyTrip on all relevant social media channels, leveraging its extensive reach and influence.

Rikant Pittie, co-founder of EaseMyTrip, said: We are excited to start this new project with the Uttar Pradesh Eco Tourism Development Board (UPETDB).

Uttar Pradesh, with its rich history, popularity, and stunning natural beauty, hosts a plethora of underrated and unexplored destinations waiting to be discovered by more people.

We are confident that our collaboration with the UPETDB will not only benefit both parties but also contribute significantly to the growth and enhancement of tourism across the state.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest growing, 2nd largest, and only profitable company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

For Q4 FY24, the companys revenue from operations was Rs 164.04 crore, up by 40.7% Y-o-Y. PAT rose by 26% to Rs 39.12 crore during the period under review as compared with the same period last year.

The scrip rose 0.80% to currently trade at Rs 41.54 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News