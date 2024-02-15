EaseMyTrip.com launches retail store in Indore

With the new store, EaseMyTrip aims to reach its offline customer base seeking tailored meet-and-greet experiences. The office is nestled in the prime location of Shubhshree Plaza in Indore. Its interiors have a modern touch and compliment the brand's colour palette to ensure customers connect better and have a strong brand recall. The store will provide high-end services, including flight and hotel bookings, bus, railway, and group tickets, and luxurious vacation, cruise, and charter packages.

Additionally, EaseMyTrip's Indore store will also offer value-added services such as visa applications and other related formalities.

EaseMyTrip.com announces the launch of its first offline retail store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This is the 10th store to be launched as a part of the brand's franchise model, underscoring its unwavering commitment to servicing its customers efficiently through both online and offline channels.