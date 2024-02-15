EaseMyTrip.com launches retail store in Indore

With the new store, EaseMyTrip aims to reach its offline customer base seeking tailored meet-and-greet experiences. The office is nestled in the prime location of Shubhshree Plaza in Indore. Its interiors have a modern touch and compliment the brand's colour palette to ensure customers connect better and have a strong brand recall. The store will provide high-end services, including flight and hotel bookings, bus, railway, and group tickets, and luxurious vacation, cruise, and charter packages.
Additionally, EaseMyTrip's Indore store will also offer value-added services such as visa applications and other related formalities.
