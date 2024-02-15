KPI Green Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Rajesh Exports Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2024.

Rajesh Exports Ltd, One 97 Communications Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 February 2024.

KPI Green Energy Ltd crashed 29.97% to Rs 1408.75 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 8164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56994 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd tumbled 7.65% to Rs 311.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70496 shares in the past one month.

One 97 Communications Ltd lost 4.99% to Rs 325.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.57 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd shed 4.82% to Rs 190.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 19.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Narayana Hrudayalaya Ltd pared 4.42% to Rs 1354.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70689 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19442 shares in the past one month.

