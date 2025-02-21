Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Easy Trip Planners inks pact with KTO

Easy Trip Planners inks pact with KTO

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Easy Trip Planners has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) to promote South Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists.

This collaboration aims to position Korea as a premier travel destination for Indian tourists, offering a mix of cultural, natural, and adventure-driven experiences. Through a targeted marketing approach, EaseMyTrip and Korea Tourism Organization will work together to increase awareness, improve accessibility, and create seamless travel experiences for Indian travelers exploring Korea.

As part of the agreement, EaseMyTrip will develop a dedicated Korea microsite on its platform, featuring curated travel itineraries, must-visit attractions, and essential travel tips tailored specifically for Indian travelers.

 

The two organizations will also launch co-funded marketing campaigns to ensure widespread visibility and deeper engagement within the Indian travel market. EaseMyTrip will further extend its promotional efforts to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, tapping into emerging outbound travel markets.

Myong Kil Yun, regional director, India & SAARC Countries, Korea Tourism Organization, said, "India is an important and growing outbound travel market, and Korea has immense potential as a preferred international destination. Through our collaboration with EaseMyTrip, we aim to introduce Indian travelers to Koreas unique blend of tradition and modernity, making it an exciting and accessible travel choice."

Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip, said, "Korea is a potpourri of history, vibrant city life, and breathtaking landscapes, making it a highly desirable destination for Indian travelers. Our partnership with the Korea Tourism Organization will allow us to bring exclusive travel opportunities to Indian tourists while ensuring seamless booking experiences and customized itineraries. We look forward to making Korea a top choice for Indian outbound travel."

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs trade lower; Nifty Auto drops 2%; Financials, banks, IT drag

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

Hathras stampede: Judicial report submitted, to be tabled in UP Assembly

Champions Trophy 2025: Check all live updates related to AFG vs SA match today here

AFG vs SA LIVE SCORE, Champions Trophy 2025: All eyes on Playing 11; Toss at 2 PM IST today

Meta

Meta raises executive bonuses to 200% amid layoffs, cost-cutting measures

cables

KEI Industries rises 5% as Morgan Stanley initiates with overweight rating

The company's consolidated net profit declined 25.53% to Rs 34.02 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 45.68 crore in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 6.36% YoY to Rs 150.56 crore in Q3 FY24.

Easy Trip Planners, the operator of EaseMyTrip.com, is the fastest-growing, 2nd-largest company in the online travel portal in India. The company offers a comprehensive range of travel-related products and services for end-to-end travel solutions, including airline tickets, hotel and holiday packages, rail tickets, and bus tickets.

Shares of Easy Trip Planners shed 0.81% to Rs 12.27 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's private sector grows strongly with 60.6 PMI in February

India's private sector grows strongly with 60.6 PMI in February

Barometers trade with significant cuts; pharma shares tumble for 4th day

Barometers trade with significant cuts; pharma shares tumble for 4th day

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Can Fin Homes selects IBM India as System Integrator

Can Fin Homes selects IBM India as System Integrator

Samvardhana Motherson incorporates WOS in UAE

Samvardhana Motherson incorporates WOS in UAE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMahindra & Mahindra Share PriceHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon