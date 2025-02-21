Friday, February 21, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2025.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Jindal Worldwide Ltd and Century Plyboards (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 21 February 2025.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd surged 9.71% to Rs 1014.8 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 57362 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37535 shares in the past one month.

 

Bajaj Electricals Ltd soared 8.10% to Rs 712.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26194 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3110 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd spiked 8.02% to Rs 1081.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16385 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

M Rajeshwar Rao, deputy governor at the Reserve Bank of India

Fin inclusion beyond opening accounts; engagement important: RBI deputy guv

Godrej

This Godrej group stock has zoomed 33% in 2 days on heavy volumes

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SMIDs trade lower; Nifty Auto drops 2%; Financials, banks, IT drag

PremiumParliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Women's representation falls short, gender disparity prevalent in politics

Sony DualSense Edge controller in Midnight Black

Sony brings Midnight Black DualSense Edge controller to India: Details

Jindal Worldwide Ltd exploded 7.49% to Rs 383.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33863 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48417 shares in the past one month.

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd jumped 6.98% to Rs 799. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72270 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18459 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Can Fin Homes selects IBM India as System Integrator

Can Fin Homes selects IBM India as System Integrator

Barometers trade with significant cuts; pharma shares tumble for 4th day

Barometers trade with significant cuts; pharma shares tumble for 4th day

Samvardhana Motherson incorporates WOS in UAE

Samvardhana Motherson incorporates WOS in UAE

BSE SME Shanmuga Hospital makes a poor debut

BSE SME Shanmuga Hospital makes a poor debut

Kamat Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Kamat Hotels signs new property in Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayOPPO Launches Find N5Market TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayMahindra & Mahindra Share PriceHP Telecom India IPORRB Group D Registration 2025AP inter 1st year hall ticket out
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon