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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

eClerx Services Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd and Angel One Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2026.

Tanla Platforms Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Supriya Lifescience Ltd and Angel One Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 May 2026.

eClerx Services Ltd soared 8.37% to Rs 1598.85 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 59115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24589 shares in the past one month.

Tanla Platforms Ltd surged 7.22% to Rs 531.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44173 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Coforge Ltd spiked 6.70% to Rs 1438.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

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Supriya Lifescience Ltd exploded 6.53% to Rs 727.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 25962 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29508 shares in the past one month.

Angel One Ltd added 5.90% to Rs 322. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

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