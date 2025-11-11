Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 16.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 33.43% to Rs 1856.91 croreNet profit of Edelweiss Financial Services rose 16.49% to Rs 128.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 110.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 33.43% to Rs 1856.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2789.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1856.912789.26 -33 OPM %32.6135.17 -PBDT-10.57355.29 PL PBT-46.27319.31 PL NP128.41110.23 16
