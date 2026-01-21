Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem consolidated net profit rises 10735.71% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 52.89% to Rs 131.33 croreNet profit of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem rose 10735.71% to Rs 15.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 52.89% to Rs 131.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 85.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales131.3385.90 53 OPM %19.418.22 -PBDT26.736.69 300 PBT17.66-0.24 LP NP15.170.14 10736
