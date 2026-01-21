Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 42.54% to Rs 19.42 croreNet profit of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.54% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales19.4233.80 -43 OPM %3.45-0.33 -PBDT0.73-0.09 LP PBT0.57-0.22 LP NP0.57-0.22 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Standard Capital Markets reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.60 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST