Aanchal Ispat reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Aanchal Ispat reported to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 42.54% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 33.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.19.4233.803.45-0.330.73-0.090.57-0.220.57-0.22

