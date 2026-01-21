Jindal Stainless consolidated net profit rises 26.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.16% to Rs 10517.55 crore

Net profit of Jindal Stainless rose 26.56% to Rs 828.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 654.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.16% to Rs 10517.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 9907.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.10517.559907.3013.3912.041381.231131.631112.33890.00828.79654.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News