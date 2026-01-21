Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.33% to Rs 207.97 crore

Net profit of Nuvama Clearing Services declined 19.25% to Rs 112.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 207.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.207.97248.5692.5093.07151.47186.09150.21185.20112.02138.73

