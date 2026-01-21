Nuvama Clearing Services standalone net profit declines 19.25% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 16.33% to Rs 207.97 croreNet profit of Nuvama Clearing Services declined 19.25% to Rs 112.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 138.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 16.33% to Rs 207.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 248.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales207.97248.56 -16 OPM %92.5093.07 -PBDT151.47186.09 -19 PBT150.21185.20 -19 NP112.02138.73 -19
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 5:04 PM IST