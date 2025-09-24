Wednesday, September 24, 2025 | 05:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 30%

Epack Prefab Technologies IPO subscribed 30%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 52.75 lakh shares as against 1.76 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Epack Prefab Technologies received bids for 52,75,564 shares as against 1,76,70,103 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (24 September 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.30 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 24 September 2025 and it will close on 26 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 194 and 204 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 73 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The issue comprises both fresh issue of equity share aggregating to Rs 300 crore and offer for sale of 1,00,00,000 crore equity shares all by promoters, promoter family and promoter group companies.

 

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, Rs 102.967 crore will be towards financing the capital expenditure requirements for setting up new manufacturing facility at Alwar (in Rajasthan) for manufacturing of continuous Sandwich Insulated Panels and pre-engineered steel building. Rs 58.173 crore for financing the capital expenditure towards expansion of existing manufacturing facility at Mambattu (Unit 4) in Andhra Pradesh for increasing the pre-engineered steel building capacity. Rs 70 crore for repayment and/or pre-payment of certain borrowings availed by the company; and balance for general corporate purposes.

Epack Prefab Technologies is engaged in pre-fab business, wherein it provide complete solutions to customers on turnkey basis which includes designing, manufacturing, installation and erection of pre-engineered steel buildings, pre-fabricated structures and its components in India and overseas.

Also Read

Salman Agha

I go to Abrar whenever we are in difficult situations: PAK captain Salman

real estate

DGTR recommends 5-year anti-dumping duty on select Chinese cranes imports

H3N2 influenza Delhi NCR

Rising cases of H3N2 in Delhi-NCR spark concern: key symptoms and risks

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

ONE Group launches The Clermont in Mohali, targets ₹400 cr revenue

Narendra Modi Stadium

Indian delegation presents Ahmedabad's bid to host 2030 Commonwealth Games

It sell its pre-fab business products under the brand name EPACK PREFAB and EPS packaging business products under the brand name EPACK PACKAGING. In FY25 revenue from operations about 84.07% came from pre-fab business segment and balance 15.93% came from EPS packaging business.

Ahead of the IPO, Epack Prefab Technologies on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, raised Rs 151.19 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 74.11 lakh shares at Rs 204 each to 16 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 59.32 crore and sales of Rs 1,133.92 crore for the twelve months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ideaforge Tech arm inks JV pact with First Breach to produce drones in U.S.

Ideaforge Tech arm inks JV pact with First Breach to produce drones in U.S.

Cabinet announces package of Rs 69725 crore for shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs

Cabinet announces package of Rs 69725 crore for shipbuilding and maritime ecosystem, expected to generate nearly 30 lakh jobs

Bulls hit speed bump as FII outflows and H-1B jitters weigh

Bulls hit speed bump as FII outflows and H-1B jitters weigh

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.49%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 2.49%

Japanese markets end slightly higher

Japanese markets end slightly higher

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGK Energy IPO AllotmentH3N2 Virus SymptomsTop Stocks To BuyGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market Investment StrategyUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon