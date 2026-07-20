Euro currency speculators slightly reduce net short
Large currency speculators reduced net short in the Euro futures market, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 12605 contracts in the data reported through July 14, 2026. This was a weekly fall of 3622 net positions.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 3:06 PM IST