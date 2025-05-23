Friday, May 23, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Eurogrip launches retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad

Eurogrip launches retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Eurogrip inaugurated its exclusive branded retail store at Madhapur, Hyderabad today. This is the 6th store in the chain of launches over the last 1 year. The outlet has been designed to offer best-in-class tyre care and allied services to all types of two-wheelers.

The Eurogrip exclusive store will have an entire range of tyre patterns, sizes, and tubes, catering to a wide variety of scooters, commuter bikes, performance bikes, adventure touring, and superbikes. Additionally, the store will offer a selection of riding & racing merchandise, including accessories like helmets, knee protectors, jackets, and gloves.

The newly inaugurated Eurogrip exclusive store is located at Hamsika Automobiles, Shop No. 3&4, Near Meridian school, 100 feet Main Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad - 081. Contact numbers: 9032010099/ 9032120099/ 040-49468033.

 

Piccadily Agro Industries launches 'Cashmir' - a small-batch luxury vodka.

Bondada Engineering receives solar power project of Rs 9000 cr

IDFC First Bank allots 40.05 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Sun Pharma drops after Q4 PAT slides 19% YoY to Rs 2,1450 cr

First Published: May 23 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

