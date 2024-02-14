Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 30.11 croreNet profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 260.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales30.1133.34 -10 OPM %9.005.64 -PBDT1.791.02 75 PBT1.080.30 260 NP1.080.30 260
