Euro India Fresh Foods standalone net profit rises 260.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 9.69% to Rs 30.11 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Euro India Fresh Foods rose 260.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 9.69% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 33.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.30.1133.349.005.641.791.021.080.301.080.30