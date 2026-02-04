Exide Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Exide Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 339.35, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.82% in last one year as compared to a 8.55% jump in NIFTY and a 18.13% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Exide Industries Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 339.35, up 3.46% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 25723.35. The Sensex is at 83606.72, down 0.16%. Exide Industries Ltd has slipped around 7.61% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Exide Industries Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27500.3, up 1.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 72.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.29 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 340.2, up 3.55% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 26.3 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

