Exxaro Tiles reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.34% to Rs 68.96 croreNet profit of Exxaro Tiles reported to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.34% to Rs 68.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 69.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales68.9669.90 -1 OPM %9.228.47 -PBDT3.973.14 26 PBT1.560.74 111 NP1.20-0.63 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content