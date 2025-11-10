Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 36.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.25% to Rs 255.09 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 36.64% to Rs 18.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.25% to Rs 255.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 175.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales255.09175.62 45 OPM %10.2910.86 -PBDT27.7821.56 29 PBT21.8815.93 37 NP18.2013.32 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content