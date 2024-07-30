Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 7.35% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.85% to Rs 1783.87 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 7.35% to Rs 135.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 125.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 16.85% to Rs 1783.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1526.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1783.871526.6915.1315.73240.11216.54167.26155.29135.25125.99