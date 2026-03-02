Force Motors' February 2026 sales rise 8% YoY

Force Motors reported an 8.06% increase in total sales to 3,890 units in February 2026, as against 3,600 units sold in February 2025.

The companys domestic sales grew 8.63% to 3,825 units in February 2026, compared with 3,521 units sold in February 2025.

Exports declined 17.72% to 65 units in February 2026, compared with 79 units in the same period last year.

Force Motors is engaged in manufacturing light commercial vehicles, utility vehicles, and engines. It is an automobile company with a focus on the design, development, and manufacture of a range of automotive components, aggregates, and vehicles.

The company reported a 252.1% year-on-year surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 406.15 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 115.34 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 12.7% to Rs 2,128.56 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,889.49 crore in Q3 FY25.

The counter slipped 3.35% to Rs 23,510 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News