G R Infraprojects announced that the project gFour laning of Galgalia]Bahadurganj section of NH]327E from Km 00.000 to km 49.000 (Package]I) on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the state of Biharh has been provisionally completed. The Provisional Completion certificate has been issued by the Independent Engineer on 01 May 2024 and has declared the project fit for entry into commercial operation with effect from 06 April 2024.