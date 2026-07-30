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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GACM Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

GACM Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Primo Chemicals Ltd, Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd and Oswal Green Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2026.

Primo Chemicals Ltd, Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd and Oswal Green Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2026.

GACM Technologies Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 0.6 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 209.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.42 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Primo Chemicals Ltd surged 15.04% to Rs 26.09. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 77731 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15461 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd soared 11.20% to Rs 26.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2562 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 889 shares in the past one month.

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A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd gained 9.98% to Rs 14.77. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28287 shares in the past one month.

Oswal Green Tech Ltd added 9.61% to Rs 22.12. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23721 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jul 30 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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