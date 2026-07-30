SML Mahindra Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Redington Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2026.

Redington Ltd, Balkrishna Industries Ltd, Syrma SGS Technology Ltd and V-Guard Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 30 July 2026.

SML Mahindra Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 5478.6 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 86573 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9329 shares in the past one month.

Redington Ltd soared 9.86% to Rs 316. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd spiked 8.17% to Rs 2251.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18556 shares in the past one month.

Syrma SGS Technology Ltd jumped 8.07% to Rs 1451.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88852 shares in the past one month.

V-Guard Industries Ltd advanced 7.39% to Rs 324.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 92243 shares in the past one month.

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