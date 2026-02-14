Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.70% to Rs 1.91 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 20.00% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 1.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.1.911.7156.5462.570.810.680.800.670.600.50

