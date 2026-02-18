Gland Pharma Ltd up for third consecutive session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1857, up 1.13% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 23.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.94% jump in NIFTY and a 7.99% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1857, up 1.13% on the day as on 10:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25670.3. The Sensex is at 83238.9, down 0.25%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 10.48% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.57% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22494.9, down 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20707 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

