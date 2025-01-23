Business Standard

Go Digit General Insurance spurts after PAT zooms 176% YoY to Rs 119 cr in Q3 FY25

Go Digit General Insurance spurts after PAT zooms 176% YoY to Rs 119 cr in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

Go Digit General Insurance rallied 6.25% to Rs 304.10 after the company's net profit zoomed 176.46% to Rs 118.52 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 42.87 crore in Q3 FY24.

Total income increased 7.11% YoY to Rs 2,371.9 crore in Q3 FY25.

Gross written premium increased 10.24% to Rs 2,676.8 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 2,428 crore posted in the corresponding quarter previous year.

Net premium income stood at Rs 2,242.4 crore in Q1 FY25, up 5.05% YoY.

Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 18,939 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 14,909 crore as on 31 December 2023.

 

Premium Retention Ratio for Q3 FY25 is 83.8%, as compared to 87.8% in Q3 FY24, while the combined ratio for Q3 FY25 is 108.1%, as compared to 110.3% in Q3 FY24.

Go Digit General Insurance is a digital full-stack non-life insurance company, leveraging technology for enhancing product design, distribution, and customer experience. It offers motor insurance, health insurance, travel insurance, property insurance, marine insurance, liability insurance, and other insurance products.

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

