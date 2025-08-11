Monday, August 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shipping Corp Q1 PAT jumps 21% YoY to Rs 354 cr

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Shipping Corporation of India reported 21.50% increase in consolidated net profit of Rs 354.17 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 291.48 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

However, revenue from operations declined 13.09% year on year to Rs 1,316.04 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 366.21 crore in Q1 FY26, up 22.76%, compared to Rs 298.3 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses decreased 12.45% year on year to Rs 1,107.22 crore in Q1 FY26. The cost of service rendered stood at Rs 689.66 crore (down 19.34% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 127.08 crore (up 6.43% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 30.52 crore (down 24.45% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On segmental front, revenue from Liner stood at Rs 200.87 crore (down 7.96% YoY), revenue from bulk carriers stood at Rs 132.64 crore (down 47.09% YoY), revenue from tankers stood at Rs 913.28 crore (down 6.83% YoY) and revenue from technical & offshore stood at Rs 72.33 crore (down 6.44% YoY), during the quarter.

Shipping Corporation of India is engaged involved in business of transporting goods and passengers.

Shares of Shipping Corporation of India shed 0.50% to Rs 200.95 on the BSE.

