Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Government of India announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of Rs 11,000 crore and (ii) 7.09% Government Security 2074 for a notified amount of Rs 14,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on September 04, 2025 (Thursday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

