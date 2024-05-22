Granules India Ltd spurts 3.42%, up for five straight sessions

Granules India Ltd is quoting at Rs 423.1, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 53.38% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% gain in NIFTY and a 56.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Granules India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 423.1, up 3.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 22561.15. The Sensex is at 74053.66, up 0.14%. Granules India Ltd has added around 2.07% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Granules India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19205.2, up 0.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.96 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 423.6, up 3.3% on the day. Granules India Ltd is up 53.38% in last one year as compared to a 22.96% gain in NIFTY and a 56.21% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 22.74 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News