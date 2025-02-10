Business Standard

GSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

GSL Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of GSL Securities reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.08 -100 OPM %025.00 -PBDT-0.030.02 PL PBT-0.030.02 PL NP-0.030.02 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:28 AM IST

