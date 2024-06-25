Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Macrotech Developers Ltd, Oberoi Realty Ltd, United Breweries Ltd and Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 June 2024.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd lost 8.75% to Rs 836.8 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 133.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93133 shares in the past one month.

Macrotech Developers Ltd tumbled 5.06% to Rs 1469.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54523 shares in the past one month.

Oberoi Realty Ltd crashed 4.42% to Rs 1823. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 61427 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19235 shares in the past one month.

United Breweries Ltd fell 4.09% to Rs 1998. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14318 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7445 shares in the past one month.

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd corrected 3.93% to Rs 154.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

