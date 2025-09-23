Tuesday, September 23, 2025 | 07:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Havells India launches Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator on Flipkart

Havells India launches Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator on Flipkart

Image

Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Havells India announced that the Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator is now available for purchase on Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace and other channels of distribution. Through this collaboration, Lloyd is expanding its digital reach and making it more convenient for customers across India to purchase a refrigerator that offers the best of both worlds: smart features and standout design.

With this move, people across tiers will be able to easily browse, compare, and order the Lloyd Kolors Refrigerator The refrigerator will be available on Flipkart and other channels of distribution at price starting Rs 18990. 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dilip Buildcon JV declared L1 bidder for CBIC project worth Rs 1,115 cr

Dilip Buildcon JV declared L1 bidder for CBIC project worth Rs 1,115 cr

KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 459 cr in Telangana

KNR Constructions bags road project worth Rs 459 cr in Telangana

R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

R Systems International allots 4,251 equity shares under RSUs

Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Rama Steel Tubes allots 7.77 cr equity shares on preferential basis

Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Arihant Capital Markets allots 5 lakh equity shares on preferential basis

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAccenture New Andhra Pradesh CampusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAnand Rathi Share IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIvalue Infosolutions IPO AllotmentGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon