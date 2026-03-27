Friday, March 27, 2026 | 01:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HCL Technologies Ltd gains for fifth session

HCL Technologies Ltd gains for fifth session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1381.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% drop in NIFTY and a 19.26% drop in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1381.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.51% on the day, quoting at 22954.85. The Sensex is at 74099.03, down 1.56%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 0.79% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29671.3, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1385.1, up 0.44% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 13.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% drop in NIFTY and a 19.26% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Novartis India announces cessation of director

Novartis India announces cessation of director

Board of Novartis India appoints Gowree Gokhale as additional director

Board of Novartis India appoints Gowree Gokhale as additional director

Nifty below 23,000 level; auto shares decline

Nifty below 23,000 level; auto shares decline

Tata Motors PV drops on buzz JLR halts output at UK plant

Tata Motors PV drops on buzz JLR halts output at UK plant

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAtanu Chakraborty NewsIPL 2026 SRH Playing 11Upcoming Dividends, Bonus SharesUPTET 2026 RegistrationGold and Silver Rate TodayVivo V70FE Launch DateGovt Cut Excise Duties on Petrol and DieselPersonal Finance