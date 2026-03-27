HCL Technologies Ltd gains for fifth session

HCL Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 1381.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 13.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% drop in NIFTY and a 19.26% drop in the Nifty IT.

HCL Technologies Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1381.8, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.51% on the day, quoting at 22954.85. The Sensex is at 74099.03, down 1.56%. HCL Technologies Ltd has risen around 0.79% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which HCL Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29671.3, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 36.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1385.1, up 0.44% on the day. HCL Technologies Ltd is down 13.23% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% drop in NIFTY and a 19.26% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 30.57 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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