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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Persistent Systems Ltd spurts 0.35%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Mar 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

Persistent Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 4946, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% slide in NIFTY and a 19.26% slide in the Nifty IT.

Persistent Systems Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 4946, up 0.35% on the day as on 12:39 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.51% on the day, quoting at 22954.85. The Sensex is at 74099.03, down 1.56%. Persistent Systems Ltd has gained around 5.83% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Persistent Systems Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29671.3, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4895, up 0.59% on the day. Persistent Systems Ltd is down 10.3% in last one year as compared to a 2.4% slide in NIFTY and a 19.26% slide in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 49.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

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First Published: Mar 27 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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