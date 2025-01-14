Business Standard

HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

HCL Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

KFin Technologies Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, United Spirits Ltd and Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2025.

KFin Technologies Ltd, Prism Johnson Ltd, United Spirits Ltd and Safari Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 January 2025.

HCL Technologies Ltd crashed 8.04% to Rs 1825.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68016 shares in the past one month.

 

KFin Technologies Ltd lost 6.04% to Rs 1180.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77488 shares in the past one month.

Prism Johnson Ltd tumbled 5.18% to Rs 153.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 37856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26278 shares in the past one month.

United Spirits Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 1408.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89936 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18598 shares in the past one month.

Safari Industries (India) Ltd corrected 4.62% to Rs 2330.1. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3250 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1447 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

