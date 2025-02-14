Business Standard

HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.64 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Sales rise 49.81% to Rs 119.37 crore

Net profit of HCP Plastene Bulkpack reported to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 49.81% to Rs 119.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 79.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales119.3779.68 50 OPM %6.866.25 -PBDT5.152.12 143 PBT3.090.30 930 NP1.64-0.45 LP

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

