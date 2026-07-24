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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

HDFC Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 746.25, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 0.33% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

HDFC Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 746.25, down 0.13% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 23790.9. The Sensex is at 76111.65, down 0.37%.HDFC Bank Ltd has eased around 6.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which HDFC Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56592, up 0.22% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 152.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 353.76 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 746.95, down 0.19% on the day. HDFC Bank Ltd tumbled 25.55% in last one year as compared to a 4.21% slide in NIFTY and a 0.33% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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