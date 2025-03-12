Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Heritage Foods gains after appointing Muddana Sambasiva Rao as whole-time director

Heritage Foods gains after appointing Muddana Sambasiva Rao as whole-time director

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Heritage Foods advanced 2.38% to Rs 387.45 after the company's board approved the appointment of Dr. Muddana Sambasiva Rao as a whole-time director (WTD) of the company for a term of five consecutive years, effective from 1 April 2025.

Dr. Muddana Sambasiva Rao holds a postgraduate degree and doctorate in zoology. He has been associated with Heritage Foods as President since 2006. Prior to this, he served both state (Andhra Pradesh) and central governments for about two decades at various positions as a member of IAS. The last assignment before joining Heritage was Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

 

Heritage Foods is one of the largest private sector dairy enterprises in southern India. Its milk and milk products have a market presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Odisha, NCR Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 60.03% to Rs 43.05 crore on a 9.86% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,033.9 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

Alkem Laboratories launches generic Empagliflozin in India

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Infosys slumps after broker downgrade

Infosys slumps after broker downgrade

Adani Green Energy arm commissions 250 MW solar power project in Andhra Pradesh

Adani Green Energy arm commissions 250 MW solar power project in Andhra Pradesh

Bharti Airtel inks pact with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink internet in India

Bharti Airtel inks pact with Elon Musk's SpaceX to introduce Starlink internet in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayUS Vice President JD Vance India VisitTSPSC Group 2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon