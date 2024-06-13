Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5799.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.83% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 71.81% gain in the Nifty Auto.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5799.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23393.15. The Sensex is at 76831.31, up 0.29%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 14.99% in last one month.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25217.6, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.02 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5817.4, up 0.06% on the day. Hero MotoCorp Ltd is up 97.83% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 71.81% gain in the Nifty Auto index.
The PE of the stock is 28.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireWeather TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon