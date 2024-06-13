Hero MotoCorp Ltd soars 0.16%, gains for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd is quoting at Rs 5799.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.83% in last one year as compared to a 24.72% gain in NIFTY and a 71.81% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 5799.6, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 23393.15. The Sensex is at 76831.31, up 0.29%. Hero MotoCorp Ltd has added around 14.99% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Hero MotoCorp Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.28% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25217.6, up 0.03% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.97 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.02 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5817.4, up 0.06% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 28.31 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

