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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Slides 7.04%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.19%

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd Slides 7.04%, BSE Information Technology index Drops 2.19%

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has lost 6.51% over last one month compared to 6.66% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.51% drop in the SENSEX

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd lost 7.04% today to trade at Rs 813.05. The BSE Information Technology index is down 2.19% to quote at 27909.39. The index is down 6.66 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Silver Touch Technologies Ltd decreased 4.85% and VL E-Governance & IT Solutions Ltd lost 4.48% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 25.63 % over last one year compared to the 8.28% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Aurionpro Solutions Ltd has lost 6.51% over last one month compared to 6.66% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 2.51% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8137 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 9611 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1663.15 on 16 Jul 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 720.1 on 30 Mar 2026.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 10:04 AM IST

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