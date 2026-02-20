Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 931.35, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.51% in last one year as compared to a 12.34% gain in NIFTY and a 39.36% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 931.35, up 2.84% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 25608.55. The Sensex is at 82943.55, up 0.54%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has dropped around 0.84% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11842.4, up 1.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.8 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 72.78 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 931.2, up 2.71% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 42.51% in last one year as compared to a 12.34% gain in NIFTY and a 39.36% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 23.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:32 PM IST

