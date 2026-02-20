Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndusInd Bank expands gold loan services to additional 245 branches

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

IndusInd Bank has announced a significant expansion of its Gold Loan offering to an additional 245 branches, taking the total number of branches providing Gold Loan services to 500 across India. This expansion reinforces the Bank's commitment to making secured credit more accessible, convenient, and reliable for customers nationwide.

Gold Loans continue to witness strong demand from a wide range of customer segmentsincluding households, small traders, and Agri-linked customers - who rely on quick liquidity against their gold holdings. With its expanded network, IndusInd Bank will enable customers to avail swift and instant credit disbursal of up to Rs 1 crore, backed by minimal documentation, competitive interest rates, and flexible tenure options, ensuring a seamless borrowing experience across urban and rural markets.

 

Further, to enhance customer journey, the branches will house dedicated Gold Loan Desks for personalized service while all gold collateral will be kept under the Bank's custody, ensuring the highest standards of safety.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:05 PM IST

