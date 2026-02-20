Tube Investments of India Ltd soars 2.16%, Gains for third straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2542, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.35% in last one year as compared to a 12.34% gain in NIFTY and a 29.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2542, up 2.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 25608.55. The Sensex is at 82943.55, up 0.54%. Tube Investments of India Ltd has added around 11.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27734, up 0.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

