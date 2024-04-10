Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hindalco Industries Ltd up for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 598, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.22% in last one year as compared to a 28.06% jump in NIFTY and a 59.23% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
Hindalco Industries Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 598, up 1.6% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.24% on the day, quoting at 22696.05. The Sensex is at 74842.83, up 0.21%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has risen around 12.05% in last one month.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.39% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8894.4, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 68.54 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 63.45 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 598.55, up 1.24% on the day. Hindalco Industries Ltd is up 43.22% in last one year as compared to a 28.06% jump in NIFTY and a 59.23% jump in the Nifty Metal index.
The PE of the stock is 42.69 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital gains on plan to amalgamate Aditya Birla Finance with itself

Hindalco Inds acquires 26% stake in Ayana Renewable Power Four

Hindalco Industries Ltd Falls 9.99%, S&amp;P BSE Metal index Drops 1.86%

Indices trade with major gains; metal shares advance

Metal stocks rise

Japan Nikkei falls ahead of US inflation data

Maruti Suzuki India increases prices of Swift and select variants of Grand Vitara

UCO Bank updates benchmark interest rates

Indian stock market shut on May 20th for parliamentary elections

Vedanta soars on broker upgrade

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon