Wednesday, June 10, 2026 | 11:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slides 2.79%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slides 2.79%

Last Updated : Jun 10 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 12.86% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 2.79% today to trade at Rs 548. The BSE Metal index is down 0.67% to quote at 42073.14. The index is down 0.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 2.21% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 1.6% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 33.61 % over last one year compared to the 10.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 12.86% over last one month compared to 0.29% fall in BSE Metal index and 2.67% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15847 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.97 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Surges 1.19%

Bharti Hexacom Ltd Surges 1.19%

INR loses ground as oil spikes amid fresh escalations in the West Asia war

INR loses ground as oil spikes amid fresh escalations in the West Asia war

Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet steps down; exit effective 31 August

Newgen Software CEO Virender Jeet steps down; exit effective 31 August

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth positive

Mobavenue AI Tech undertakes industry engagements and market outreach initiatives in US

Mobavenue AI Tech undertakes industry engagements and market outreach initiatives in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 10:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayHexagon Nutrition IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayClaude Fable 5Delhi Weather ForecastUS Iran StrikesRajiv Bajaj to Step Down Crude Oil Outlook