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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 1.01%

Hindustan Zinc Ltd Slips 1.01%

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 14.69% over last one month compared to 6.57% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.34% drop in the SENSEX

Hindustan Zinc Ltd fell 1.01% today to trade at Rs 541.45. The BSE Metal index is down 0.22% to quote at 40721.94. The index is down 6.57 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Hindalco Industries Ltd decreased 0.83% and National Aluminium Company Ltd lost 0.49% on the day. The BSE Metal index went up 31.74 % over last one year compared to the 7.1% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has lost 14.69% over last one month compared to 6.57% fall in BSE Metal index and 0.34% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 21764 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.05 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 732.6 on 28 Jan 2026. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 413.4 on 01 Aug 2025.

 

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

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