Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Honasa Consumer sails higher on strong quarterly winds

Image

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Shares of Honasa Consumer, the parent of Mamaearth, surged 16.46% to Rs 320.80 after the company posted a 13% YoY rise in consolidated revenue to Rs 534 crore for Q4 FY25.

Gross profit climbed 14% to Rs 377 crore, lifting the gross margin slightly to 70.7% (from 70.0%), thanks to a better product mix and operational efficiency. However, EBITDA slipped 18.2% to Rs 27 crore, with the margin contracting to 5.1% from 7.0%.

Advertising remained a key lever, with ad spends rising 15% to Rs 184 crore, now forming 34.4% of revenue.

On the bottom line, Profit Before Tax (PBT) came in at Rs 32 crore, down 18% YoY, as margins narrowed to 6.0% from 8.3%. Net profit (PAT) dropped 17% YoY to Rs 25 crore, and the PAT margin shrunk to 4.7% from 6.5%.

 

Mamaearths strategy shift shows green shoots with double-digit YoY growth in key categories across e-Commerce and Modern Trade in Q4 FY25, backed building leadership in focus categories, optimal media mix modelling, and awareness led brand building.

It also gained market share in core categories, now ranking among the Top 5 in face wash, and expanded its retail footprint 26% YoY to 2.36 lakh outlets.

Also Read

Employees work inside a garment factory in Mumbai

Gokaldas Exports slips 10% in 2 days post Q4 results; time to buy?

BSE, NSE, Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 700pts, Nifty above 24,800; Belrise Industries IPO closes today

AI-powered Sticker generator in Paint

Microsoft enhances Paint, Notepad and more with AI integration: What's new

XRING O1 System-on-Chip

Xiaomi follows Apple, Google with in-house Xring O1 chip for phones, tabs

Cannes 2025 Aishwarya Rai Stuns on Day 2 look

Aishwarya stuns at Cannes 2025 despite red carpet mishap with Helen Mirren

Meanwhile, The Derma Co. crossed Rs 100 crore Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in offline sales, continuing to dominate on digital platforms too.

The company's direct distribution model is gaining traction, with over 1 lakh unique outlets billed in FY25. Notably, direct distributor contribution shot up from 38% in FY24 to 71% in Q4 FY25.

The company's net profit fell 34.23% to Rs 73 crore while revenue increased 8% to Rs 2,067 crore in FY25 over FY24. Gross profit rose 9% to Rs 1,454 crore in FY25. Gross profit margin inproved to 70.3% in FY25 as against 69.8% in FY25.

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 102.18 crore in FY25, lower than Rs 235.33 crore in FY24.

Honasa Consumer is Indias largest digital-first beauty and personal care company, with a diverse portfolio of six brands.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Hubtown soars after reporting turnaround Q4 numbers

Indoco Remedies gains after receiving USFDA nod for Allopurinol drug

Indoco Remedies gains after receiving USFDA nod for Allopurinol drug

Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appoints director

Board of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries appoints director

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

Hexaware Technologies opens new office in Chicago

ITC gains as Q4 PAT zooms 290% YoY to Rs 19,562 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.85/sh

ITC gains as Q4 PAT zooms 290% YoY to Rs 19,562 cr; declares dividend of Rs 7.85/sh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon